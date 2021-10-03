Gadsden calendar: Coming events
(GADSDEN, AL) Gadsden is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Gadsden area:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: 420 South 4th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901
Wellness Open House, come check the many wellness services available wellness tour, light snacks, Bemer, chi machine, foot detoxes and more!
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 420 South 4th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901
Sip & See Posture Analysis with Dr. Jazma networking event with movement experts in multiple disciplines.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
The Booking It Through the Bend! is on Saturday October 23, 2021. It includes the following events: Metric Century, 23 Mile Course, and 14 Mile Course.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 1504 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901
Class of ‘81 - 40th Class Reunion: Let the Good Times Roll
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 210 Locust Street, Gadsden, AL 35901
Join us for the BEST night of this spooky season. We can’t wait to see you, in your best costume, soon!
