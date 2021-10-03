CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

What’s up Vineland: Local events calendar

Vineland News Flash
 6 days ago

(VINELAND, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Vineland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Vineland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zbrH_0cFqbsBj00

Father and Son Day!

Vineland, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 20 Coney Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360

We will gather to empower, inform and celebrate fathers and sons. Dinner will be served, bond building, giveaways, and more. Invite dads!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Txtz8_0cFqbsBj00

Rowan College South Jersey Fall 2021 Open House (Cumberland Campus)

Vineland, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 3322 College Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360

Find Your Fit - Reach Your Destination at RCSJ's Fall 2021 Open House!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWofb_0cFqbsBj00

Larry Thomason Open Horseshoe Pitching Tournament

Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Fun for all ages and playing levels! $20 entry fee. 100% paid back out in prizes! Kids under 18 pitch free (but are not eligible for cash prizes). NJSHPA Sanctioned Tournament. Basic COVID-19...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xwkdt_0cFqbsBj00

Book Discussion, ages 9 and up

Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1058 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ

Children ages 9 and up are invited to join Vineland Public Library staff for a discussion of "The Lion of Mars" by Jennifer Holm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2infTC_0cFqbsBj00

Nate The Turnupking Turns 30

Vineland, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1554 South Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360

Are You ready for a 75 Min Masterclass with Nate The Turnupking?! Make sure you get your ticket and save your spot on the dance floor!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
