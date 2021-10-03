CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

Coming soon: Griffin events

Griffin Post
Griffin Post
 6 days ago

(GRIFFIN, GA) Live events are lining up on the Griffin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Griffin area:

New Real Estate Agent Bootcamp

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

New Real Estate Agent Bootcamp . Event starts at Tue Oct 05 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at Griffin., Tools for success!About this EventLet this boot camp prepare you for now and the future. Get...

Become a MILLIONAIRE as a independent home-based Travel Agent (GRIFFIN, GA)

Griffin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2007 North Expressway, Griffin, GA 30223

Let your light so shine that you unconsciously give others permission to do the same!!!

Free Photos with Santa Claus Presented by The Sellers Law Firm, LLC

Griffin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 South Hill Street, Suite 502, Griffin, GA 30223

FREE photos with Santa! The Sellers Law Firm, LLC, is bringing Santa Claus to our town on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 1 pm to 4 pm!

City of Griffin Annual Stream Cleanup 2021

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 821 Pimento Ave, Griffin, GA

The Annual Stream Cleanup is a long celebrated event that brings together the citizens of Griffin-Spalding County to help their community. About this Event The Annual Stream Clean-up is a long...

The Adams Family

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Griffin Ballet Theatre presents The Adams Family, a new musical comedy. This will be a Downtown Griffin block party with food truck vendors! Bring a lawn chair, friends, and family!

