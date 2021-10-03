CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin events coming soon

Lufkin Daily
Lufkin Daily
 6 days ago

(LUFKIN, TX) Live events are coming to Lufkin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lufkin area:



LUKIN/NAC. AREA SPECIAL NEED FALL FEST

Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 75902, 601 N 2nd St, Lufkin, TX

This event is free for all special need children and adults and parents and caregivers. This event will have a Live DJ, a photo Booth, treat bags for everyone. A meal will be served at 5:30 sharp...



Life Chain 2021

Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Life Chain 2021 at S Timberland Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 02:00 pm



Road to 58J Music Series - Darrin Morris Band Concert

Lufkin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 13774 Farm to Market 58, Lufkin, TX 75901

Darrin Morris Band live in concert October 3rd at 58 Junction Icehouse in Lufkin, Texas!



Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes (5 class series) begins

Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2201 S Medford Dr, Lufkin, TX

Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes (DWBW) is a class series covering type 2 diabetes self-care management. The program helps people with type 2 diabetes learn the skills needed to manage their disease...



Atkinson Candy Annual Halloween Chick-O-Treat

Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Life is Sweet! Atkinson Candy is hosting a drive-through Trick-or-Treat for all ghosts, hobgoblins, princesses, and heroes! Wear your favorite costume and even decorate your car for this second...

