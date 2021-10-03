Manhattan calendar: Events coming up

(MANHATTAN, KS) Manhattan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manhattan:

Worship: October 3rd 2021 — Manhattan Presbyterian Church Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 410 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS

This is a six weeks, Core Values Series as we evaluate how we’re doing and seek to improve as a covenant community. We meet in person at 10am at 410 Poyntz Ave. Manhattan, KS 66502

Open Trails at Prairiewood Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1484 Wildcat Creek Rd, Manhattan, KS

Please note new hours for our October open trail days at Prairiewood, 3-5pm. This event is free and open to the public. Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, part of our Blue...

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 410 South 3rd Street, Manhattan, KS 66502

This is our largest event of the year which attracts over 500 people from the turf & landscape industry.

Billy Wayne Davis Comedy Night at The Wareham Opera House Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 410 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502

Join us October 8th for a night of comedy with Billy Wayne Davis, as featured on Comedy Central, Conan, and Last Comic Standing.

Brew at the Zoo 2021 Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 2333 Oak Street, Manhattan, KS 66502

BREW AT THE ZOO 2021 Presented by Flint Hills Beverage and Friends of Sunset Zoo. Join us for the 12th annual Brew at the Zoo.