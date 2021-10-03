State College events coming soon
(STATE COLLEGE, PA) Live events are coming to State College.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in State College:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: Pollock Rd, State College, PA 16801
The Penn State Thespian Society is proud to present Little Women this fall!
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 200 Ellis Place, State College, PA 16801
Come volunteer with World Vision on the Stars Go Dim tour!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 420 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801
Saturday, November 6th, 2021| This event is 21 and Over
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 420 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801
Monday, October 25th, 2021 | This event is 18 and over
