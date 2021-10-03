Events on the Pottstown calendar

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Live events are lining up on the Pottstown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pottstown area:

Come Out Swingin Fall Frolic -Sunday Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

100+ acre natural hunt for paid registrants on an 1800s farm including 2 original farmhouses. A fun outdoor experience for all ages including vendors, representatives of the Boyerown Area...

Empower My Friend Conference Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 260 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Come Out And Enjoy A Light Breakfast As You Get Empowered, Encouraged and Enlightened.

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 238 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Discover your next favorite local artist with David Ivory Presents!

Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Pottstown, PA Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

The Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Pottstown, PA is on Sunday September 12, 2021 to Sunday October 10, 2021. It includes the following events: PreK 2/3 Yr Old - 50 Yard Dash, PreK 4/5 Yr...

Comedy Explosion with Joey Kola from Tonight Show with Jay Leno Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 245 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Comedians as seen on Comedy Central, HBO, NBC, Bet Comic View, Def Comedy Jam, and Badboys of Comedy