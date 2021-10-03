La Crosse calendar: Coming events

(LA CROSSE, WI) La Crosse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Crosse:

Oktoberfest - La Crosse 2021 La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Oktoberfest Strasse, La Crosse, WI

Willkommen or "Welcome" to the official website of Oktoberfest U.S.A.! Our annual festival celebrating the German heritage is held in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Some come for the epic parades, others...

Wisconsin Health Education Network Meeting La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1725 State St, La Crosse, WI

In alliance with the 35th Annual Meeting of the Wisconsin Health Education Network (WHEN), UW-La Crosse is pleased to announce the addition of the Wisconsin Rural Health Promotion Workshop ...

Blessings of the Pets La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 111 9th St N, La Crosse, WI

Annual Blessing of the Pets The annual blessing of the Pets will be held at noon on October 3rd at Burns Park, next to the Church, weather permitting. In the event the weather does not permit, we...

Historic Architecture Tour (2 pm) La Crosse, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 327 Pearl Street, La Crosse, WI 54601

A guided walking tour highlighting the various buildings and architectural significance of downtown La Crosse during Fall Fest.

2021 Parade Marshal Pancake Breakfast La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1331 Clinton St, La Crosse, WI

$5 includes meal Tickets are available in advance from a Parade Marshal, at the Boy’s & Girl’s Club or at the gate day of event. Sponsor: Borton Construction