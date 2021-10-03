CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick, GA

Coming soon: Brunswick events

Brunswick News Watch
Brunswick News Watch
 6 days ago

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Live events are lining up on the Brunswick calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brunswick:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPMlc_0cFqasDw00

Rhythm & Praise Tour 2021 Concert

Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 4232 Old Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick, GA 31520

Rhythm and Praise Tour 2021 Concert featuring National Recording and Local Artists

Learn More

Collage with Suzanne Clements

Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 2524 Stadium Street, Brunswick, GA 31520

PUSH YOUR IMAGINATION, ADD TEXTURE AND FLOW FOR FUN, SURPRISING RESULTS

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZpL8_0cFqasDw00

H2O - The Hall and Oates Project LIVE

Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1530 Newcastle St, Brunswick, GA 31520

The Hits from the 50 year careers of the Greatest Duo in Rock and Roll History The Hall and Oates Project - H2O

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrvfw_0cFqasDw00

An Overview of Historic Brunswick: Our City by the Sea

Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 208 Gloucester Street, Brunswick, GA 31520

An Overview of Historic Brunswick: Our City by the Sea Presented by Buddy Sullivan

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABZal_0cFqasDw00

PAINTING UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE WITH JANET PORTER

Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2524 Stadium Street, Brunswick, GA 31520

BRING ANY SMALL UPHOLSTERED FURNISHING, CUSHION, FOOT STOOL, AND LEARN HOW TO PAINT THEM INEXPENSIVELY TO LOOK BETTER THAN NEW.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock And Roll#Live Events#Ga
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Brunswick News Watch

Brunswick News Watch

Brunswick, GA
165
Followers
272
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brunswick News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy