Coming soon: Brunswick events

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Live events are lining up on the Brunswick calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brunswick:

Rhythm & Praise Tour 2021 Concert Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 4232 Old Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick, GA 31520

Rhythm and Praise Tour 2021 Concert featuring National Recording and Local Artists

Collage with Suzanne Clements Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 2524 Stadium Street, Brunswick, GA 31520

PUSH YOUR IMAGINATION, ADD TEXTURE AND FLOW FOR FUN, SURPRISING RESULTS

H2O - The Hall and Oates Project LIVE Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1530 Newcastle St, Brunswick, GA 31520

The Hits from the 50 year careers of the Greatest Duo in Rock and Roll History The Hall and Oates Project - H2O

An Overview of Historic Brunswick: Our City by the Sea Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 208 Gloucester Street, Brunswick, GA 31520

An Overview of Historic Brunswick: Our City by the Sea Presented by Buddy Sullivan

PAINTING UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE WITH JANET PORTER Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2524 Stadium Street, Brunswick, GA 31520

BRING ANY SMALL UPHOLSTERED FURNISHING, CUSHION, FOOT STOOL, AND LEARN HOW TO PAINT THEM INEXPENSIVELY TO LOOK BETTER THAN NEW.