Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg events coming soon

 6 days ago

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Harrisonburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harrisonburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMJ4W_0cFqapZl00

Worship Team Sound Check

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:15 AM

1450 Reservoir St. About Us Harrisonburg, VA 22801 Worship Service Times Email by clicking HERE Featured Events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFDsh_0cFqapZl00

The Grippening

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 1101 West Market Street, #4, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

The Grippening is an armlifting contest that tests your grip, finger strength, and forearms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtFNg_0cFqapZl00

Rug Event in Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 181 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA

Join us for our ANNUAL FAIR TRADE RUG EVENT featuring a large selection of high quality, fairly traded hand-knotted rugs all made by fairly paid adults ranging in sizes from 2\'x3\'s to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJ3uq_0cFqapZl00

Dancing with the Stars of the 'Burg 2021

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 Carrier Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

The festivities begin at 6 pm with dancing, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.  The show starts at 7 pm with a dance party to follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T31rU_0cFqapZl00

UP N SMOKE BBQ | SEASON FINALE

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 924 W Market St, Harrisonburg, VA

Going away for the winter! CALLING ALL #FOODIES Enjoy the mouthwatering flavor and uncompromising satisfaction that is real slow smoked barbecue from UP N SMOKE BBQ for one last time. After an...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg, VA
85
Followers
293
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

