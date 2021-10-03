CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Events on the Logan calendar

 6 days ago

(LOGAN, UT) Live events are coming to Logan.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Logan area:

Legally Blonde the Musical

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 18 W Center St, Logan, UT 84321

Cache Theatre Presents a musical based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde. This show is rated PG-13.

Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, Logan, UT

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2851 W 200 N, Logan, UT 84321

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.

Tectonic Shifts

Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Logan, UT

Information about the Tectonic Shifts exhibition for the Department of Art + Design at Utah State University.

CAREER CENTER ASSISTANT — Logan City School District

Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 W Center St, Logan, UT

Applications are now being accepted for Career Center Assistant at Logan High School for the 2021-2022 school year. The job of Career Center Assistant is done for the purpose/s of providing...

Ghouls' Night Out - Women's 6v6 Volleyball Tournament

Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 725 W 1940 S, Logan, UT

Women's 6v6 tournament at the Mtn Peak Volleyball facility. Start time will be 8 AM with check-in at 7:30 AM. The early bird deadline is October 19 - register early for a team fee of $150...

ABOUT

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

