Events on the Logan calendar
(LOGAN, UT) Live events are coming to Logan.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Logan area:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: 18 W Center St, Logan, UT 84321
Cache Theatre Presents a musical based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde. This show is rated PG-13.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 2851 W 200 N, Logan, UT 84321
To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: Logan, UT
Information about the Tectonic Shifts exhibition for the Department of Art + Design at Utah State University.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 101 W Center St, Logan, UT
Applications are now being accepted for Career Center Assistant at Logan High School for the 2021-2022 school year. The job of Career Center Assistant is done for the purpose/s of providing...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 725 W 1940 S, Logan, UT
Women's 6v6 tournament at the Mtn Peak Volleyball facility. Start time will be 8 AM with check-in at 7:30 AM. The early bird deadline is October 19 - register early for a team fee of $150...
Comments / 0