Events on the Logan calendar

(LOGAN, UT) Live events are coming to Logan.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Logan area:

Legally Blonde the Musical Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 18 W Center St, Logan, UT 84321

Cache Theatre Presents a musical based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde. This show is rated PG-13.

Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, Logan, UT Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2851 W 200 N, Logan, UT 84321

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.

Tectonic Shifts Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Logan, UT

Information about the Tectonic Shifts exhibition for the Department of Art + Design at Utah State University.

CAREER CENTER ASSISTANT — Logan City School District Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 W Center St, Logan, UT

Applications are now being accepted for Career Center Assistant at Logan High School for the 2021-2022 school year. The job of Career Center Assistant is done for the purpose/s of providing...

Ghouls' Night Out - Women's 6v6 Volleyball Tournament Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 725 W 1940 S, Logan, UT

Women's 6v6 tournament at the Mtn Peak Volleyball facility. Start time will be 8 AM with check-in at 7:30 AM. The early bird deadline is October 19 - register early for a team fee of $150...