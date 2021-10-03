CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Live events on the horizon in Cookeville

Cookeville Daily
Cookeville Daily
 6 days ago

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Live events are coming to Cookeville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cookeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZ2V8_0cFqalI500

Carden International Circus Spectacular on October 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2390 Gainesboro Grade, Cookeville, TN

General admission Children aged 3 to 12 must have a child’s ticket; participants aged 13 and up must have an adult ticket to enter the circus Free admission for children aged 2 and under All...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBPh9_0cFqalI500

WCTE Blues & Brews 2021

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 30 E Broad St, Cookeville, TN

WCTE is thrilled to host our Blues & Brews Craft Beer Festival this year! Enjoy a cold brew after the Haunted Half race! Location: Dogwood Park, Downtown Cookeville, Tennessee Date & Time...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGyaI_0cFqalI500

Self Defense Workshop - Cookeville, TN 2021

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 180 C C Camp Rd, Cookeville, TN

Description Participants will learn the basic principles of self- defense to take control of their lives and safety by learning mental and physical preparedness. Instruction is conducted in a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzlyH_0cFqalI500

FREE! Bugout/Loadout Class

Cookeville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 18A N. Jefferson Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501

Are you prepared to get home? Bug out? Do you have what it takes to take care of your family if displaced by disaster or civil unrest?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9NZD_0cFqalI500

Top Performance Training Offensive Lineman Clinic

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 1805 Burgess Falls Rd, Cookeville, TN

TEACHING TECHNIQUES FOR THE TRENCHES $20 for 1 lineman $35 for 2 O-Line Basic skills 2&3 point stance pass steps: Kick, Power Run&Pass punching Drive Block, Reach Block. Down Block, and Double...

