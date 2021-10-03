Events on the Johnstown calendar

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Live events are lining up on the Johnstown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Johnstown area:

Dinosaur Drive Thru Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown, PA

Jurassic Wonder: Dinosaur Drive Thru "The Greatest Little Dinosaur Show on Earth!" Watch life-sized dinosaurs move and make real life sounds from the safety of your car! $10 Per Car

Featured Speaker: CHAD VIROSTEK Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Address: 250 Market St, Johnstown, PA

Join Us and Chad Virostek as he speaks regarding Overhead Door Company!



Johnstown Tomahawks Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 326 Napoleon St #1780, Johnstown, PA

Buy Johnstown Tomahawks tickets at the 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown, PA for Oct 29, 2021 at Ticketmaster.

Senator Wayne Langerholc- Senior Expo Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Community College Way #118, Johnstown, PA

« All Events Senator Wayne Langerholc- Senior Expo October 28 @ 10:00 AM

AA Meeting Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Johnstown, PA

Meeting is held in Sander Hall. AA is open to everyone.