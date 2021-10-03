CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Lansing, MI

Live events coming up in East Lansing

East Lansing Today
East Lansing Today
 6 days ago

(EAST LANSING, MI) East Lansing is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in East Lansing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ek2Tg_0cFqafzj00

Musique 21: The Sound of Her Voice

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Musique 21: The Sound of Her Voice Doors: October 18, 2021 7:00 PM Online Scheduled Ticket Price: ADULT: $12.00 STUDENT: $0.00 SENIOR: $10.00 Presenting an all-female, living composer program that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCBhq_0cFqafzj00

Abrams Planetarium October 2021 Public Family Show

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 755 Science Rd, East Lansing, MI

Abrams Planetarium public family show for October 2021. Sundays at 2:30 pm. About this Event According to MSU guidelines, all individuals are required to wear CDC recommended masks indoors...

Learn More

October Feature Show - Imagine the Moon

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 755 Science Rd, East Lansing, MI

Explore how the Moon has inspired human creativity, learning, and exploration ever since we have looked to the sky. Each discovery has brought new opportunities to contemplate and imagine, until...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umXOc_0cFqafzj00

Hustle Level I

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:15 PM

Address: 4976 Northwind Dr, East Lansing, MI

Hustle Level I •October 21, 28, November 4, 11, 18 •8:30 - 9:15pm •$65/person (5 classes) •No experience needed •Couples & Singles welcome Register...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KaFbh_0cFqafzj00

Spartan Upcycle Fridays: Macrame Plant Hangers

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 565 E Grand River Rd Suite 1, East Lansing, MI

Every Friday in October, drop in to the Art Lab to learn introductory macrame skills to make your own plant hanger crafted from surplus electronics cords and upcycled glass containers from Spartan...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
East Lansing, MI
Government
City
East Lansing, MI
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Creativity#Cdc#Sun Oct 10#Mi Abrams Planetarium#Msu#Mi Explore#Thu Nov 11#Couples Singles#The Art Lab
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
East Lansing Today

East Lansing Today

East Lansing, MI
50
Followers
288
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Lansing Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy