Live events coming up in East Lansing

Musique 21: The Sound of Her Voice East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Musique 21: The Sound of Her Voice Doors: October 18, 2021 7:00 PM Online Scheduled Ticket Price: ADULT: $12.00 STUDENT: $0.00 SENIOR: $10.00 Presenting an all-female, living composer program that...

Abrams Planetarium October 2021 Public Family Show East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 755 Science Rd, East Lansing, MI

Abrams Planetarium public family show for October 2021. Sundays at 2:30 pm. About this Event According to MSU guidelines, all individuals are required to wear CDC recommended masks indoors...

October Feature Show - Imagine the Moon East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 755 Science Rd, East Lansing, MI

Explore how the Moon has inspired human creativity, learning, and exploration ever since we have looked to the sky. Each discovery has brought new opportunities to contemplate and imagine, until...

Hustle Level I East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:15 PM

Address: 4976 Northwind Dr, East Lansing, MI

Hustle Level I •October 21, 28, November 4, 11, 18 •8:30 - 9:15pm •$65/person (5 classes) •No experience needed •Couples & Singles welcome Register...

Spartan Upcycle Fridays: Macrame Plant Hangers East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 565 E Grand River Rd Suite 1, East Lansing, MI

Every Friday in October, drop in to the Art Lab to learn introductory macrame skills to make your own plant hanger crafted from surplus electronics cords and upcycled glass containers from Spartan...