Fairbanks calendar: Coming events

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Live events are coming to Fairbanks.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairbanks area:

Barnette Magnet School Presents: Jungle Book Kids Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 901 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Barnette Magnet School's Behind the Curtain is proud to present Disney's Jungle Book Kids!

Alaska Northern Light with Fall Foliage Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 6450 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK

***ALASKA – FALL & NORTHERN LIGHTS *** Dates are around Equinox which means more aurora activity: Oct 11 - Oct 15 Signup here...

ABA Basketball Skills Camp Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 615 Monroe St, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Alaska Basketball Academy's Coach Frank Ostanik brings guest Coach Alysa Horn back to Fairbanks for a high level basketball camp experience!

Halloween Spooky Skate Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1920 Lathrop St, Fairbanks, AK

It might be scary . . . It might be a fright . . . But it's sure to be fun, our Halloween ice skating night! Join us if you dare for ice skating, treats and more. Wear your spookiest Halloween...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!