Utica, NY

Utica calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(UTICA, NY) Utica has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Utica:

Shimmering Horizons — Timothy Rand

Utica, NY

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Utica, NY

Shimmering Horizons -- Paintings by Timothy Rand October 9 - 30, 2021 No opening reception Gallery Hours: Thursday 12 - 3 and Saturday 12 - 3\n

PgMP Certification 3 Days Training in Utica, NY

Utica, NY

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 207 Genesee St, Utica, NY

PgMP Certification Training Attend our 3-day classroom PgMP training. Gain competence to oversee multiple projects and achieve business goals. By attending this training, you shall gain competence...

Boilermaker

Utica, NY

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Boilermaker information, race results, race date, and race distances. 5K, 15K, Kids Run (Road Race).

Fiction Forum: Rosemary's Baby

Utica, NY

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 303 Genesee St, Utica, NY

In 1967, author Ira Levin published the classic novel that was to cement him forever in literary history. The book was an enormous bestseller that sold over 4 million copies and achieved...

Return of Uncle Charlie & the Meatballs to Old School for HALLOWEEN

Utica, NY

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 Culver Ave, Utica, NY

Come out to Old School Bar and Grill for dinner, drinks and live music. Uncle Charlie & The Meatballs is BACK at Old School for a Halloween Show! Nothin says spooky like the blues/rock/jam...

Utica, NY
ABOUT

With Utica Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

