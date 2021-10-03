CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming soon: Lebanon events

Lebanon Daily
Lebanon Daily
 6 days ago

(LEBANON, PA) Lebanon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lebanon area:

Tower to Town 10-mile run set for Oct. 3, will benefit LVRT’s Wengert Park, others

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 3283 Pinch Rd, Lebanon, PA

by Chris Coyle The 4th annual Tower to Town 10-mile run will set off from Clarence Schock Memorial Park Nature Center, commonly known as Governor Dick Park, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3., rain or...

Black Rainbow HalloweeN Ritual & Dance Party at The Church

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 38 S Gannon St, Lebanon, PA

HalloweeN at The Church - featuring a special edition Black Rainbow dance party w. DJ STYGIAN (https://www.facebook.com/DJSTYGIAN) and DJ(da dj)JBDUBZ spinning spooky sounds and beats throughout...

Caffeine and Octane/Cars and Coffee

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1745 Quentin Rd #7699, Lebanon, PA

A car enthusiasts gathering for anything on wheels. Will occur every Saturday, weather permitting beginning March 27. Located at the McDonald’s near the former KMart on Quentin Road in Lebanon. Be...

Food Truck Saturdays @ White’s FEATURING: The Nacho Depot

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1515 E Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA

Stop-In Select Saturdays 11 AM - 2 PM from April thru October. Please Check Our Website/Facebook Event Pages For Exact Dates And Vendors.

SPIRIT DAY: Backwards day

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1900 Jay St, Lebanon, PA

spirit day: wear your clothes backwards!!! come join our cheer family! Division 1 (ages 4-6) @5:30pm Division 2 (ages 7-9) @6:30pm Division 3 (10+) @7:30pm @ living water chapel (1900 Jay street...

