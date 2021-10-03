Coming soon: Rocky Mount events

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Rocky Mount has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rocky Mount:

Real Men Wear Pink Rocky Mount, NC

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1151 Falls Rd, Rocky Mount, NC

List of Rose Hill Estate upcoming events. Art Events by Rose Hill Estate. Events - Real Men Wear Pink, Nashville recording artist Chandler James & Meredith Dav

Nancy A. Shaw Entrepreneurship Competition Rocky Mount, NC

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3400 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC

Participate in the Nanxy A. Saw Entrepreneurship competition and get a chance to win grant prizes and an exciting opportunity.

Visible Mending - Rocky Mount, NC 2021 Rocky Mount, NC

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Address: 270 Gay St, Rocky Mount, NC

Description Visible Mending Tuesdays, October 26-November 9 10-11:30am Age 12+ $30 resident/$45 non-resident Transform rips, holes, and stains in your clothes into a work of art. Learn basic...

Domestic Violence Awareness Dinner Rocky Mount, NC

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 672 English Rd, Rocky Mount, NC

Join us for a special evening full of fellowship, inspiration and encouragement as we remember the lives impacted due to domestic violence.

The Wesleyan Experience Rocky Mount, NC

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 3400 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC

A time of reflection, meditation, inspiration and impartation taking place at the Russell Chapel