Rocky Mount, NC

Coming soon: Rocky Mount events

Rocky Mount Journal
 6 days ago

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Rocky Mount has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rocky Mount:

Real Men Wear Pink

Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1151 Falls Rd, Rocky Mount, NC

List of Rose Hill Estate upcoming events. Art Events by Rose Hill Estate. Events - Real Men Wear Pink, Nashville recording artist Chandler James & Meredith Dav

Nancy A. Shaw Entrepreneurship Competition

Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3400 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC

Participate in the Nanxy A. Saw Entrepreneurship competition and get a chance to win grant prizes and an exciting opportunity.

Visible Mending - Rocky Mount, NC 2021

Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Address: 270 Gay St, Rocky Mount, NC

Description Visible Mending Tuesdays, October 26-November 9 10-11:30am Age 12+ $30 resident/$45 non-resident Transform rips, holes, and stains in your clothes into a work of art. Learn basic...

Domestic Violence Awareness Dinner

Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 672 English Rd, Rocky Mount, NC

Join us for a special evening full of fellowship, inspiration and encouragement as we remember the lives impacted due to domestic violence.

The Wesleyan Experience

Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 3400 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC

A time of reflection, meditation, inspiration and impartation taking place at the Russell Chapel

Learn More

Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount Journal

With Rocky Mount Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

