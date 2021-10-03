Coming soon: Sanford events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

 6 days ago

(SANFORD, NC) Sanford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sanford:

Temple Theatre: Steel Magnolias

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 120 Carthage St, Sanford, NC

Many things beside hair get done at Truvy’s hair salon, and that’s why it is the place to go in Chinquapin Parish, Louisiana. Truvy and her new assistant, … Continue Reading »

The Southern Side by Side Championship & Exhibition

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 284 Cletus Hall Rd, Sanford, NC

The last weekend of April, Deep River Sporting clays hosts vendors and exhibitors in all fields of shooting sports and outdoor life! 4 exciting days of competition, shopping and family fun at the...

All Day Halloween Monster Mash

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 229 Wicker St, Sanford, NC

We're celebrating Halloween all day long with Zombie yoga in the morning, kids costume dance party in the afternoon, costume contest in the evening and Night of the Living Dead shown outside on...

Clays for Ducks

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:25 AM

Clays for Ducks! 100 per shooter. This includes lunch and fun drawing at the end! Everyone is welcomed!

Board of Commissioners Meeting

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1801 Nash St, Sanford, NC

The October 4, 2021 Board of Commissioners regular meeting will take place at the Dennis Wicker Civic Center located at 1801 Nash Street, Sanford, NC beginning at 6:00 p.m.

