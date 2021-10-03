Meridian events coming up

(MERIDIAN, MS) Live events are coming to Meridian.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meridian:

Bessemer Academy Girls JV Volleyball @ RCA Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1844 US-11 & US-80, Meridian, MS

The Russell Christian Academy (Meridian, MS) JV volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Bessemer Academy (Bessemer, AL) on Thursday, October 7 @ 5p.

Big Top Circus in Meridian,MS. Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

A Real Circus under the Big Top is coming to Meridian,MS. Thursday through Sunday September 30 through October 3 Uptown Meridian Mall Bonita Lake Circle grassy area close to Belks Showtimes...

Section 7 Ministers and Wives' Christmas for Christ Banquet - Hosted by MS District NAM Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1921 Hwy 19 N, Meridian, MS

Section 7 Ministers and Wives' Christmas for Christ Banquet - Hosted by MS District NAM Location: Abundant Life Tabernacle 1921 Hwy 19 Meridian, Mississippi Will you help the Mississippi District...

EXHIBITION - Celebrate America's Industrial Revolution: WORK Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1808 4th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the American Industrial Revolution at historic Soulé Steam Feed Works.

Rabbi Jonathan Cahn Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Rabbi Jonathan Cahn at Meridian, Mississippi, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 06:00 pm