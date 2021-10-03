CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

Meridian events coming up

Meridian News Beat
Meridian News Beat
 6 days ago

(MERIDIAN, MS) Live events are coming to Meridian.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meridian:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3QSV_0cFqaJlr00

Bessemer Academy Girls JV Volleyball @ RCA

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1844 US-11 & US-80, Meridian, MS

The Russell Christian Academy (Meridian, MS) JV volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Bessemer Academy (Bessemer, AL) on Thursday, October 7 @ 5p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJZ6I_0cFqaJlr00

Big Top Circus in Meridian,MS.

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

A Real Circus under the Big Top is coming to Meridian,MS. Thursday through Sunday September 30 through October 3 Uptown Meridian Mall Bonita Lake Circle grassy area close to Belks Showtimes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mxcij_0cFqaJlr00

Section 7 Ministers and Wives' Christmas for Christ Banquet - Hosted by MS District NAM

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1921 Hwy 19 N, Meridian, MS

Section 7 Ministers and Wives' Christmas for Christ Banquet - Hosted by MS District NAM Location: Abundant Life Tabernacle 1921 Hwy 19 Meridian, Mississippi Will you help the Mississippi District...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eF9DB_0cFqaJlr00

EXHIBITION - Celebrate America's Industrial Revolution: WORK

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1808 4th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the American Industrial Revolution at historic Soulé Steam Feed Works.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWij1_0cFqaJlr00

Rabbi Jonathan Cahn

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Rabbi Jonathan Cahn at Meridian, Mississippi, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Meridian, MS
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meridian Mall#Christmas#Tabernacle#Bessemer Academy#Al#Sun Oct 10#Belks Showtimes#1921 Hwy 19 N#Hwy 19 Meridian
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Meridian News Beat

Meridian News Beat

Meridian, MS
113
Followers
288
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Meridian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy