Rogers, AR

Live events coming up in Rogers

Rogers Voice
Rogers Voice
 6 days ago

(ROGERS, AR) Rogers has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rogers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i20CE_0cFqZbQM00

Beaver Lake Big Bass Bonanza

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 9314 North Park Road, Rogers, AR 72756

Beaver Watershed Alliance, NWA BassMasters, and community partners will host a youth-focused fishing tournament on Beaver Lake, Rogers, AR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kKu5_0cFqZbQM00

SOCIAL DANCE NIGHT

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 East Chestnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Ballroom & Latin dance night! Everyone is welcome to enjoy a great dance class and social dancing. BYOB. At the best studio and club of NWA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BLGx_0cFqZbQM00

Standard Shoot

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 12112 Arabian Drive, Rogers, AR 72756

We have cowfolk of all ages in a sport that is as competetive (or not) as you want it to be. This is a sanctioned 3 gun shooting match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqL37_0cFqZbQM00

Halloween Bash @ Java Dudes Coffee Company

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 718 North 2nd Street, #STE 104, Rogers, AR 72756

A spooktacular party with spectacular performances! Dance the night away with Dj Ambrosia. A costume contest with cash and swag prizes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48D431_0cFqZbQM00

Paratech University - Rogers, AR

Rogers, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3003 W Oak St, Rogers, AR

Paratech University is a two-day hands-on event using the most current heavy lifting, shifting, stabilizing & building shoring techniques. About this event Instructor: Spec Rescue International...

With Rogers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

