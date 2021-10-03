CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salisbury, MD

Salisbury events coming soon

Salisbury Dispatch
Salisbury Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SALISBURY, MD) Salisbury is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salisbury:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gn8BD_0cFqZV4s00

Ho! Ho! Ho! Holiday Stand-Up Comedy Show!

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801

Headliners: Sharon Simon & Pat House with guests Ty Jamison & Keith Purnell

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18AmRP_0cFqZV4s00

Warehouse Sale Pop-Up Shoe Store 10 Days Only! Salisbury, MD

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2300 North Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury, MD 21801

A pop-up (temporary) shoe store called The Warehouse Sale is coming to Salisbury, MD from October 8 - October 17!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoe8a_0cFqZV4s00

ESSMHC Linking Mental Health To Academic Success Sponsor Registration

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 1101 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801

Linking Mental Health to Academic Success Conference: Hope, Healing and Resilience in 2021 and Beyond Sponsorship Registration

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaMB1_0cFqZV4s00

"Happy Fall Y'all" Slate Painting & Wine Tasting at the Vino Garden

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1210 Nanticoke Road, Salisbury, MD 21801

Happy Fall Y'all...Slate Painting & Wine Tasting Paint Night at the Vino Garden.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjPG0_0cFqZV4s00

Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801

Internet Sensation Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino is coming to revival for one night of absolute hilarity that is not to be missed!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Salisbury, MD
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Center#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Mental Health#Md 21801 Headliners#Sharon Simon Pat House#Sun Oct 10#The Warehouse Sale#Thu Nov 11
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Salisbury Dispatch

Salisbury Dispatch

Salisbury, MD
145
Followers
286
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salisbury Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy