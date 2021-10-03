Salisbury events coming soon

(SALISBURY, MD) Salisbury is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salisbury:

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801

Headliners: Sharon Simon & Pat House with guests Ty Jamison & Keith Purnell

Warehouse Sale Pop-Up Shoe Store 10 Days Only! Salisbury, MD

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2300 North Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury, MD 21801

A pop-up (temporary) shoe store called The Warehouse Sale is coming to Salisbury, MD from October 8 - October 17!

ESSMHC Linking Mental Health To Academic Success Sponsor Registration Salisbury, MD

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 1101 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801

Linking Mental Health to Academic Success Conference: Hope, Healing and Resilience in 2021 and Beyond Sponsorship Registration

"Happy Fall Y'all" Slate Painting & Wine Tasting at the Vino Garden Salisbury, MD

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1210 Nanticoke Road, Salisbury, MD 21801

Happy Fall Y'all...Slate Painting & Wine Tasting Paint Night at the Vino Garden.

Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino Salisbury, MD

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801

Internet Sensation Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino is coming to revival for one night of absolute hilarity that is not to be missed!