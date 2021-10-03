Statesville events coming soon

(STATESVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Statesville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Statesville:

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, NC 28625

R&B Live! It's A Diamond & Denim Affair is going to be a Night of Live Music, A Grown Folks Atmosphere & Talented Artists Singing R&B!

Carolina BalloonFest 2021 Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, NC 28677

National Balloon Rally Charities, Inc. DBA Carolina BalloonFest is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit which hosts an annual balloon festival.

Statesville Evening Farmers Market Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 140 N Center St, Statesville, NC

Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: April 1 - October 2021Thursdays, 3:30 PM - Till stocks last Location: At Pecan Park in historic downtown Statesville, NC

Todd Starnes: Dinner and Discussion Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2659 South Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, NC 28625

Join us Friday for an incredible evening with Todd Starnes, a Conservative, who is a Nationally Syndicated Radio Host and Author.

Guided Nature Hikes Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 341 Twin Oaks Rd, Statesville, NC

Hikes are family-friendly and open to all ages, stages and levels. A trained guide leads each hike, making it easier for participants to enjoy the outdoors and explore some of the best natural...