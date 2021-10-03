CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesville, NC

Statesville events coming soon

Statesville Updates
Statesville Updates
 6 days ago

(STATESVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Statesville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Statesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5AIN_0cFqZMNZ00

R&B Live! It's A Diamond & Denim Affair

Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, NC 28625

R&B Live! It's A Diamond & Denim Affair is going to be a Night of Live Music, A Grown Folks Atmosphere & Talented Artists Singing R&B!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235L1P_0cFqZMNZ00

Carolina BalloonFest 2021

Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, NC 28677

National Balloon Rally Charities, Inc. DBA Carolina BalloonFest is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit which hosts an annual balloon festival.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bk1am_0cFqZMNZ00

Statesville Evening Farmers Market

Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 140 N Center St, Statesville, NC

Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: April 1 - October 2021Thursdays, 3:30 PM - Till stocks last Location: At Pecan Park in historic downtown Statesville, NC

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38m9K9_0cFqZMNZ00

Todd Starnes: Dinner and Discussion

Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2659 South Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, NC 28625

Join us Friday for an incredible evening with Todd Starnes, a Conservative, who is a Nationally Syndicated Radio Host and Author.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pVRF3_0cFqZMNZ00

Guided Nature Hikes

Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 341 Twin Oaks Rd, Statesville, NC

Hikes are family-friendly and open to all ages, stages and levels. A trained guide leads each hike, making it easier for participants to enjoy the outdoors and explore some of the best natural...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Starnes
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Statesville Updates

Statesville Updates

Statesville, NC
195
Followers
279
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy