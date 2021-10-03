Waterloo calendar: What's coming up

(WATERLOO, IA) Live events are coming to Waterloo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waterloo:

The World’s Premiere Johnny Cash Experience Waterloo, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: Hawse Auditorium, Tama Hall, 1501 East Orange Road, Waterloo, IA 50701

The World’s Premiere Johnny Cash Experience by Terry Lee Goffee

Flu Shot Clinic for Current Patients Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 905 Franklin St, Waterloo, IA

Schedule an appointment at one of our upcoming Flu Shot Clinics! Current patients of all ages are welcome. No walk-ins. Please call (319)-874-3000 to reserve your spot. If you can't make it to one...

Evansdale Farmers Market Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3562 Lafayette Rd, Waterloo, IA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 5 - October 27, 2021Wednesday, 3pm - 6pm May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 12pm Location:3562 Lafayette Rd, Lot across

Kimball Ridge Family Market Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2101 Kimball Ave # Ll5, Waterloo, IA

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 15 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:155 E Ridgeway Ave, NE corner Kimball Ave Ridgeway Ave

Chaos For A Cause Concert Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 310 W Conger St, Waterloo, IA

10/30/2021 Electric Park Ballroom 310 W Conger St Waterloo, IA 50703 $10 At The Door All Ages Doors - 6:00 Show - 7:00 Traci Von Krypt - 7:00 - 7:25 In My Blood - 7:30 - 8:00 404 - 8:15 - 8:45...