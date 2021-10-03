San Tan Valley events calendar

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Live events are lining up on the San Tan Valley calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Tan Valley:

TRAP! by Stephen Gregg San Tan Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2505 E Germann Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ

An incomprehensible event: every person in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious--every person but one. Using interviews with witnesses, loved ones, first responders, and the...

Ellsworth PTO Event Fun Friday -Pickle Sales San Tan Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 38454 N Carolina Ave, San Tan Valley, AZ

Fun Friday Pickles at Ellsworth Elementary School, 38454 N Carolina Ave, San Tan Valley, AZ 85240, San Tan Valley, United States on Fri Oct 08 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm

San Tan Cleanup and Toy Drive! San Tan Valley, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 33°11'28.0"N 111°28'42.7"W, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

Come join us for a cleanup in San Tan Valley! Bring a toy to donate for those in need for this holiday season!

VINTAGE & VINO Fall event Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 20464 E Riggs Rd, Queen Creek, AZ

Dates to be determined probably 3rd weekend of October 2021

Art Buzz Kids Spooktacular Camp Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 21148 S Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ

Are your kiddos ready to kick off the Halloween season? Bring them in to join our SPOOKTACULAR Camp and let's get your little monsters creative! We will be completing festive canvases as well as...