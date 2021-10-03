CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley events calendar

San Tan Valley Digest
San Tan Valley Digest
 6 days ago

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Live events are lining up on the San Tan Valley calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Tan Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crxE8_0cFqZDR200

TRAP! by Stephen Gregg

San Tan Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2505 E Germann Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ

An incomprehensible event: every person in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious--every person but one. Using interviews with witnesses, loved ones, first responders, and the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGJC7_0cFqZDR200

Ellsworth PTO Event Fun Friday -Pickle Sales

San Tan Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 38454 N Carolina Ave, San Tan Valley, AZ

Fun Friday Pickles at Ellsworth Elementary School, 38454 N Carolina Ave, San Tan Valley, AZ 85240, San Tan Valley, United States on Fri Oct 08 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cf3XF_0cFqZDR200

San Tan Cleanup and Toy Drive!

San Tan Valley, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 33°11'28.0"N 111°28'42.7"W, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

Come join us for a cleanup in San Tan Valley! Bring a toy to donate for those in need for this holiday season!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BoMC_0cFqZDR200

VINTAGE & VINO Fall event

Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 20464 E Riggs Rd, Queen Creek, AZ

Dates to be determined probably 3rd weekend of October 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYme2_0cFqZDR200

Art Buzz Kids Spooktacular Camp

Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 21148 S Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ

Are your kiddos ready to kick off the Halloween season? Bring them in to join our SPOOKTACULAR Camp and let's get your little monsters creative! We will be completing festive canvases as well as...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Tan Valley, AZ
Government
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
San Tan Valley Digest

San Tan Valley Digest

San Tan Valley, AZ
95
Followers
277
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Tan Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy