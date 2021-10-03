Casper events coming soon

(CASPER, WY) Live events are coming to Casper.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Casper area:

The Glenn Miller Orchestra: Dance Edition

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 North Poplar Street, Casper, WY 82601

Glenn Miller and His Orchestra made a big impact right before and during World War II.

Crispy Watkins and the Crack Willows

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 W Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY 82601

Rooted at the river’s edge, the Crack Willows bring earth, water, and wind in swirling heart-rhythms and soul-stirring melodies.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Casper, WY 82601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

2022 Kinser Jazz Festival

Starts at: Mon Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: Casper College Music Building, 125 College Drive, Casper, WY 82601

The Casper College Kinser Jazz Festival provides jazz education and performance opportunities for ensembles from across Wyoming.

Make-A-Wish Wyoming's Stories of Light Gala

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1410 Prairie Lane, Bar Nunn, WY 82601

Celebrate the hope only a wish can provide at Make-A-Wish Wyoming’s Stories of Light Gala.