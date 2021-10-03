Live events coming up in Winchester

(WINCHESTER, VA) Live events are coming to Winchester.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winchester:

Celebrations with Zenith - A Tour of Local Boutique Wineries Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 136 South Loudoun Street, Winchester, VA 22601

A tour of three local boutique wineries, designed to help you celebrate in style!

Comedian Dustin Sims Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Comedian and social media sensation best known for his Snapchat videos and ‘Talking to Myself’ series

Walk to End Alzheimer's - Northern Shenandoah Valley Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 901 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601

Join the fight to end Alzheimer's on Nov. 6 at Walk to End Alzheimer's - Northern Shenandoah Valley!

St. Patrick's Day Cash Party Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Address: 215 East Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601

Help create the luck for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness and poverty.

The Reflex: The Ultimate 80's Tribute Band Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:55 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

The Reflex recreate the sound, vibe, and look of those 80's mega-bands and one-hit wonders you love to sing and dance along to!