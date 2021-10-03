CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Coming soon: Dover events

Dover News Watch
Dover News Watch
 6 days ago

(DOVER, DE) Dover is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover:



Quarter and Chines Charity Auction

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 835 South Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901

Join us for the Quarter and Chinese Auction charity fundraiser for Code Purple Kent County. Fighting against homelessness and addiction.



Wesley College Affinity Group Happy Hour

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 9 East Loockerman Street, Dover, DE 19901

Join us for the first Wesley College Affinity Group Homecoming Happy Hour



#dogood Benefit for Beau Biden Foundation

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 05:30 PM

Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901

#dogood Gals Night Out in support of Beau Biden Foundation

Dover News Watch

Dover News Watch

Dover, DE
ABOUT

With Dover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

