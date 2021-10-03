Coming soon: Dover events
(DOVER, DE) Dover is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 835 South Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901
Join us for the Quarter and Chinese Auction charity fundraiser for Code Purple Kent County. Fighting against homelessness and addiction.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 9 East Loockerman Street, Dover, DE 19901
Join us for the first Wesley College Affinity Group Homecoming Happy Hour
Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 05:30 PM
Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
#dogood Gals Night Out in support of Beau Biden Foundation
