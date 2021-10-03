CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Many Saints of Newark' Tallies Just $5 Million Domestically, Showcasing the Pitfalls of Hybrid Release Models

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC
NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Many Saints of Newark" tallied just $5 million in ticket sales domestically over its opening weekend. Projections for the film's domestic opening ranged from $7 million to $12 million. The smaller-than-expected haul is likely because it was made available for free on HBO Max at the same time it...

