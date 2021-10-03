Goldsboro calendar: Events coming up

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Live events are coming to Goldsboro.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Goldsboro:

4 EMS Labor Day 5k Run Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The 4 EMS Halloween Hustle 5k Run is on Friday October 29, 2021.

Board of Commissioners Meeting Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Regular meeting of the Wayne County Board of Commissioners. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. with an agenda briefing and the regular meeting begins at 9 a.m.

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 Country Day Rd, Goldsboro, NC

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

Sunday Funday @ Cooper’s Tavern Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Sunday Funday @ Cooper’s Tavern at 2304 N William St, Goldsboro, NC 27530-1442, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Conflict Resolution in the Workplace Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: edgerton building, 207 E Walnut St, Goldsboro, NC

Conflict Resolution in the Workplace is on Facebook. To connect with Conflict Resolution in the Workplace, join Facebook today.