What’s up Dubuque: Local events calendar

(DUBUQUE, IA) Live events are coming to Dubuque.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dubuque area:

Benefit Concert Celebrating Tommy "Young Fantom" Farrey Dubuque, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 62 East 7th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Benefit concert for the Tommy "Young Fantom" scholarship with performances from Casethejoint, Autumn Reverie, Imperfekt, and Leet Moteef

Thirsty Thursday Open Mic Dubuque, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 62 East 7th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Grab a drink at our open mic, bring your gear or borrow ours & jam with fellow musicians or just enjoy the music.

Dark Agenda + Jim-Jones + Bleed Black Dubuque, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 62 East 7th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Let's get wild... this will be one of the most brutal Metal shows west of Mississippi!

The Struggle Dubuque, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 62 East 7th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Dance through life to rock and soul with The Struggle