CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

What’s up Dubuque: Local events calendar

Dubuque Journal
Dubuque Journal
 6 days ago

(DUBUQUE, IA) Live events are coming to Dubuque.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dubuque area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iln0e_0cFqZ5ST00

Benefit Concert Celebrating Tommy "Young Fantom" Farrey

Dubuque, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 62 East 7th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Benefit concert for the Tommy "Young Fantom" scholarship with performances from Casethejoint, Autumn Reverie, Imperfekt, and Leet Moteef

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OaYLa_0cFqZ5ST00

Thirsty Thursday Open Mic

Dubuque, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 62 East 7th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Grab a drink at our open mic, bring your gear or borrow ours & jam with fellow musicians or just enjoy the music.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HrqQ_0cFqZ5ST00

Dark Agenda + Jim-Jones + Bleed Black

Dubuque, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 62 East 7th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Let's get wild... this will be one of the most brutal Metal shows west of Mississippi!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tE5DS_0cFqZ5ST00

The Struggle

Dubuque, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 62 East 7th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Dance through life to rock and soul with The Struggle

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Dance
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Dubuque Journal

Dubuque Journal

Dubuque, IA
58
Followers
291
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dubuque Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy