Great Falls, MT

Great Falls events coming up

Great Falls News Beat
Great Falls News Beat
 6 days ago

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Live events are lining up on the Great Falls calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Great Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCZEo_0cFqZ4Zk00

Totally RAD 80's PROM Mullets and Mayhem

Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 4123 10th Ave, Great Falls, MT 59401

Come join in on the fun! Take on a character role and enjoy solving a mystery!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXZ39_0cFqZ4Zk00

Live Stand-Up Comedy with Andy Gold

Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 118 1st Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59401

Andy Gold is a nationally touring stand up comedian. Featured on Kevin Hart radio on SiriusXM, Audible’ Punchlines and Dry Bar Comedy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131RnF_0cFqZ4Zk00

Celebration of Life

Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1126 Smelter Ave NE, Black Eagle, MT

James “Jim” Francis Cole, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on September 11, 2021. He was surrounded by his daughter, Holly, son-in-law, Ryan, granddaughter, Natalie, and dear friend, Lori...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acEp0_0cFqZ4Zk00

Monster Truckz Extreme Tour at Electric City Speedway

Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2801 Old Havre Hwy, Black Eagle, MT

Browse our deal: 'Monster Truckz Extreme Tour at Electric City Speedway' Discover great local deals and coupons with CertifiKID.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzmWw_0cFqZ4Zk00

2021 Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl

Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 116 1st Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59401

The Great Falls Trolley present the 2021 Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl!

Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls, MT
ABOUT

With Great Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

