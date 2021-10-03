Great Falls events coming up

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Live events are lining up on the Great Falls calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Great Falls:

Totally RAD 80's PROM Mullets and Mayhem Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 4123 10th Ave, Great Falls, MT 59401

Come join in on the fun! Take on a character role and enjoy solving a mystery!

Live Stand-Up Comedy with Andy Gold Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 118 1st Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59401

Andy Gold is a nationally touring stand up comedian. Featured on Kevin Hart radio on SiriusXM, Audible’ Punchlines and Dry Bar Comedy

Celebration of Life Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1126 Smelter Ave NE, Black Eagle, MT

James “Jim” Francis Cole, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on September 11, 2021. He was surrounded by his daughter, Holly, son-in-law, Ryan, granddaughter, Natalie, and dear friend, Lori...

Monster Truckz Extreme Tour at Electric City Speedway Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2801 Old Havre Hwy, Black Eagle, MT

Browse our deal: 'Monster Truckz Extreme Tour at Electric City Speedway' Discover great local deals and coupons with CertifiKID.

2021 Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 116 1st Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59401

The Great Falls Trolley present the 2021 Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl!