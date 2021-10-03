Coming soon: Joplin events

(JOPLIN, MO) Joplin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joplin:

Ascension Metaphysical and holistic fall festival Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 Riviera Dr, Joplin, MO

Metaphysical and Holistic vendors and practitioners Free admission to the public DATE:10/9/21TIME:1-6pmSPACE: 10x10 $20 LOCATION: Wildcat park pavilion down by the water.Come enjoy a day with us...

Brunch All Ages Drag Show at Blackthorn Hosted by Victoria & Misty Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 510 S Joplin Ave, Joplin, MO

Brunch and a Drag Show?!? What?!? $5 cover, 12PM, ALL AGES! Always the last Sunday of the month! You may also like the following events from Blackthorn Pizza & Pub

Joplin, MO - Gun Show Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1107 N Prosperity Ave, Joplin, MO

The exhibitors of Gun & Knife Shows Joplin will exhibit the latest and advanced products and services related to gun and knife industry, various kinds of knives, guns, fire arms and weapons of...

Soccer at Missouri Southern Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3950 Newman Rd, Joplin, MO

The Northwest soccer team takes on Missouri Southern to close out the 2021 regular season. Watch: https://themiaanetwork.com/

LIVE AUCTION Joplin Eisenhauer Moving Auction Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Dr. David & Heidi Eisenhauer LIVE ON-SITE MOVING AUCTION 1:00 PM, Sunday, Oct. 3rd 5594 W Junge Blvd., Joplin, MO DIRECTIONS: 2 Miles East of Galena, KS on Route 66 / W 7th Street. Then 1 Mile...