Marysville, WA

Marysville events calendar

Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 6 days ago

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Marysville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marysville:

Background Investigations for Police Applicants

Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1635 Grove St, Marysville, WA

Law Enforcement Seminars LLC will be holding a police training in Marysville, Washington - October 14-15, 2021.

JAM at Village Taphouse

Marysville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1204 3rd Street, Marysville, WA 98270

Jeremy Abbott and LJ return with thenm good vibes to get your party grooving

Illusion of Elvis!

Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1225 3rd St, Marysville, WA

With the voice, look and passion of the 20th Century icon, Danny Vernon strives to re-capture Elvis Presley's appeal of an ever-growing audience. Danny has won many awards over the last 10 years...

REV UP!

Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 9317 State Ave Ste. A, Marysville, WA

REV UP! Is designed for both new licensees to jump start their career and real estate professionals who want to get back on track and REV UP

Daily's United 1st Annual Car Show

Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2323 172nd St NE, Marysville, WA

All car-show events in Marysville, Washington. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Marysville like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

With Marysville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

