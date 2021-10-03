CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Live events Janesville — what’s coming up

Janesville News Watch
Janesville News Watch
 6 days ago

(JANESVILLE, WI) Janesville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Janesville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BM8Ft_0cFqZ1vZ00

Join Girl Scouts in Janesville

Janesville, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2501 Palmer Drive, Janesville, WI 53545

Girls in grades K - 5 are invited to a sign-up event hosted by Girl Scouts! Bring the family. Drop in and see why Girl Scouts is for her!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y4FYB_0cFqZ1vZ00

Sat Dec 18th Jets vs. Fairbanks Ice Dogs(G29)

Janesville, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 821 Beloit Ave, Janesville, WI 53545

The Jets will take on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at 7:00! Masks are required for all fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHEIQ_0cFqZ1vZ00

Sat Jan 8th Jets vs. Kenai River Brown Bears (G35)

Janesville, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 821 Beloit Ave, Janesville, WI 53545

The Jets will take on the Kenai River Brown Bears at 7:00! Masks are required for all fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRiLS_0cFqZ1vZ00

Sat Mar 19th Jets vs. Chippewa Steel (G52)

Janesville, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Address: 821 Beloit Ave, Janesville, WI 53545

The Jets will take on the Chippewa Steel at 7:00! Masks are required for all fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJv4u_0cFqZ1vZ00

Sat March 12th Jets vs. Springfield Jr. Blues (G50)

Janesville, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Address: 821 Beloit Ave, Janesville, WI 53545

The Jets will take on the Springfield Jr. Blues at 7:00! Masks are required for all fans.

