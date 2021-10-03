Live events on the horizon in Leesburg

(LEESBURG, VA) Live events are lining up on the Leesburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Leesburg area:

December 11th In New York City I (Transportation Only) Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:59 PM

Address: 19730 Sycolin Rd - Leesburg Park & Ride, Leesburg, Virginia 20175

Enjoy a comfortable motor coach ride equipped with a restroom, free WIFI and power outlets at every seat. The free WIFI allows you to stream

Haunted Leesburg Parapsychologist Tour – You WILL TOUCH A GHOST Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 19 S King St, Leesburg, VI 20175

Tonight, you TOUCH A GHOST! …This event is not recommended for the faint of heart. This is the scariest tour in the Greater D.C. area/

Leadercast 2021 "SHIFT" (Loudoun) Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 26 Fairfax Street Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Join us for Leadercast 2021 to shift your leadership skills to levels you never thought possible.

Styled Shoot: Classic Cars and Christmas Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 11b South King Street, Leesburg, VA 20175

Christmas inspired styled shoot for photographers and hair & makeup artists.

Wood Fired Pizza Making Class + Wine and Beer Pairing Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1600 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, #suite 120, Leesburg, VA 20175

Join us for an adults-only wood fired pizza making class with wine and beer pairings!