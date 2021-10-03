Live events on the horizon in Leesburg
(LEESBURG, VA) Live events are lining up on the Leesburg calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Leesburg area:
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:59 PM
Address: 19730 Sycolin Rd - Leesburg Park & Ride, Leesburg, Virginia 20175
Enjoy a comfortable motor coach ride equipped with a restroom, free WIFI and power outlets at every seat. The free WIFI allows you to stream
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 19 S King St, Leesburg, VI 20175
Tonight, you TOUCH A GHOST! …This event is not recommended for the faint of heart. This is the scariest tour in the Greater D.C. area/
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 26 Fairfax Street Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175
Join us for Leadercast 2021 to shift your leadership skills to levels you never thought possible.
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: 11b South King Street, Leesburg, VA 20175
Christmas inspired styled shoot for photographers and hair & makeup artists.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 1600 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, #suite 120, Leesburg, VA 20175
Join us for an adults-only wood fired pizza making class with wine and beer pairings!
