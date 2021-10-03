Saint Cloud calendar: Events coming up

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Live events are coming to Saint Cloud.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Cloud:

MN Youth Convention 2021 Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3125 County Road 74, Saint Cloud, MN 56301

2021 Minnesota Youth Convention will be here shortly! October 21st - 23rd will be a life changing time!

1Mic Ent Presents Tony Woods Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 11 5th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301

This is one of the funniest and most respected comedians in the game! Don't believe me go listen to Dave Chappelle's Mark Twain speech!

MN Crisis Response Summit Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 912 West Saint Germain Street, #131, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Please join us for this MN Crisis Response Summit on October 15, 2021, hosted by the MN Association of Community Mental Health Programs.

MNSGNA FALL Conference Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 500 Division St, Waite Park, MN

MNSGNA Fall Conference Planning Committee is busy finalizing the speakers and agenda. This year’s conference will be complete with a vendor show and amazing speakers; details and a complete list...

LIVE MUSIC: Adam Hammer Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 624 Sundial Dr, Waite Park, MN

Adam Hammer returns for an evening of live music at Back Shed Brewing!