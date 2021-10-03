What’s up St George: Local events calendar

(ST GEORGE, UT) Live events are coming to St George.

These events are coming up in the St George area:

Hitch Fest: Year Two Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 68 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770

A FREE festival celebrating the Master of Suspense with 5 classic movies in 1 epic day. Plus discussion panels with local filmmakers.

UHBF Live Author Event - Mary Lou Sanelli ("Every Little Thing") Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 94 West Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770

As part of the 2021 Utah Humanities Book Festival, Mary Lou Sanelli will join us live to read from her book of essays, "Every Little Thing."

2nd Annual Dixie BBQ Showdown Backyard Competition Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 180 North 300 East, St. George, UT 84770

Backyard BBQ Competition @ BBQ Pit Stop of St. George. Meats will be Pork Ribs & Chicken. Profits donated to a local charity!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, St. George, UT 84770

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Red Dirt Girls: Peace'd Together Exhibit Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: South 700 East, St. George, UT 84770

The new exhibit at the Sears Art Museum on Dixie State University campus opens on October 1st, featuring art from the Red Dirt Girls.