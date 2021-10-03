CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint George, UT

What’s up St George: Local events calendar

St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 6 days ago

(ST GEORGE, UT) Live events are coming to St George.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the St George area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23avDL_0cFqYxdJ00

Hitch Fest: Year Two

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 68 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770

A FREE festival celebrating the Master of Suspense with 5 classic movies in 1 epic day. Plus discussion panels with local filmmakers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eE73t_0cFqYxdJ00

UHBF Live Author Event - Mary Lou Sanelli ("Every Little Thing")

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 94 West Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770

As part of the 2021 Utah Humanities Book Festival, Mary Lou Sanelli will join us live to read from her book of essays, "Every Little Thing."

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19w8v8_0cFqYxdJ00

2nd Annual Dixie BBQ Showdown Backyard Competition

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 180 North 300 East, St. George, UT 84770

Backyard BBQ Competition @ BBQ Pit Stop of St. George. Meats will be Pork Ribs & Chicken. Profits donated to a local charity!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqQsV_0cFqYxdJ00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, St. George, UT 84770

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m0MfB_0cFqYxdJ00

Red Dirt Girls: Peace'd Together Exhibit

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: South 700 East, St. George, UT 84770

The new exhibit at the Sears Art Museum on Dixie State University campus opens on October 1st, featuring art from the Red Dirt Girls.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
Local
Saint George, UT Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Art Museum#Pork Ribs Chicken#Dixie State University#The Red Dirt Girls
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
St George News Beat

St George News Beat

St George, UT
103
Followers
289
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy