Live events Rome — what’s coming up

Rome Today
Rome Today
 6 days ago

(ROME, GA) Live events are lining up on the Rome calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rome area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10s5ID_0cFqYwka00

Rolling on the Rivers on the Roman Holiday

Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

See Rome from the rivers and enjoy a river cruise on the Roman Holiday with family or friends! Local historians Dennis Nordeman and Selena Tilly will be onboard to narrate a rich history about...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXZ7a_0cFqYwka00

Forget-Me-Not Alzheimer's Tournament

Rome, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 Branham Avenue Southwest, Rome, GA 30161

Join us at our Annual Forget-Me-Not Golf Classic on Monday, October 4th, 2021 on the beautiful links of Coosa Country Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8VKE_0cFqYwka00

KRAZY HORSE OLD SCHOOL RALLY

Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 284 Kraftsman Rd SW, Rome, GA

KRAZY HORSE OLD SCHOOL RALLY at Kraftsman Club, 284 Kraftsman Rd SW, Rome, GA 30165, Rome, United States on Fri Oct 01 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Oct 03 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWsqI_0cFqYwka00

October Walk and Talk

Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 1420 Martha Berry Blvd NE, Rome, GA

This is the rescheduled nature walk from April's rain out with Darlington Science teacher and biologist, Owen Kinney. If you want to be fascinated and educated, please join us for a stroll along...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sqjcl_0cFqYwka00

2021 Best of Rome Spotlight sponsored by Walker's Tree

Rome, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1400 Martin Luther King Blvd, Rome, GA 30161

Join us for a one-of-a-kind event where we'll spotlight the very Best that Rome and Floyd County have to offer.

