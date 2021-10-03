CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Huntington events coming up

Huntington News Flash
Huntington News Flash
 6 days ago

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Live events are lining up on the Huntington calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huntington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYzDL_0cFqYvrr00

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Dr. Araceli Hernandez-Laroche

Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1 John Marshall Dr, Huntington, WV

Building: Drinko Library and Information CenterRoom: Drinko AtriumEvent Type: AcademicCalendar: College of Liberal ArtsJoin the Department of Modern Languages in celebrating Hispanic Heritage...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPCCd_0cFqYvrr00

SOLELY RESPONSIBLE SNEAKER SUMMIT

Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: A D Lewis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701

The Phresh Collective, in collaboration with the TripN Over Artyfacts Podcast present the Solely Responsible Sneaker Summit. The Summit is a

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHijj_0cFqYvrr00

Tangled Roots / Berth / Acrylic Grooves

Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 741 6th Ave, Huntington, WV

Tangled Roots / Berth / Acrylic Grooves is on Facebook. To connect with Tangled Roots / Berth / Acrylic Grooves, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wi50e_0cFqYvrr00

Dancing Through Oz: The Story of the Wizard of Oz

Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 800 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701

Join us for a night filled with dancing as we retell the story of the Wizard of Oz through many different genres of dance!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzjfG_0cFqYvrr00

Halloween Double Feature Drive-In

Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 4801 Altizer Ave, Huntington, WV

It’s time to get spooky with your friends at Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District! We are excited to bring some Halloween fun to the Altizer Park Drive-In for guests young and old! Join...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marshall
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Huntington News Flash

Huntington News Flash

Huntington, WV
182
Followers
284
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntington News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy