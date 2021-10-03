CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Live events coming up in Yuba City

Yuba City Journal
Yuba City Journal
(YUBA CITY, CA) Live events are coming to Yuba City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Yuba City area:

Meet the Author: Tom Galvin, Book Signing Meet & Greet

Yuba City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, CA 95991

Tom Galvin has recently published two books, and will be holding a reading and book signing at this reception in the Sutter Theater Center.

Women's Prayer Summit

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Cornerstone Church of Yuba City, 700 Washington Avenue, Yuba City, CA 95991 US - Thursday, Sep 30, 2021 7:00 PM - Saturday, Oct 2, 2021 12:30 PM PDT

The Farmer’s Wife Fall Vintage Barn Show

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The Farmers Wife Fall Vintage Barn Show 🍂Saturday 10/16/21 🍁9am-3pm for our annual Fall Barn Show. Enjoy amazing food , coffee, lattes, or sip on apple cider while you shop our amazing vendors...

Nerf War

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1524 Gray Ave, Yuba City, CA

Calling all 1st-6th graders, grab your nerf gun and prepare for battle. Protective goggles are encouraged. We will be chowing down on pizza after the Nerf War.

Ice Cream Social - Welcome Back!

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Welcome Back! Join us for a free ice cream sundae bar and meet your Franklin School Families.

