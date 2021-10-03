CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

What’s up Jonesboro: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(JONESBORO, AR) Live events are coming to Jonesboro.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jonesboro:

We Are Messengers

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 217 Olympic Dr, Jonesboro, AR

All Awakening Events / Awakening Foundation shows are required to follow local health and venue requirements as it relates to Covid-19. These may include but are not limited to vaccine and/or...

ASU Regional Farmers Market

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3350 Aggie Rd, Jonesboro, AR

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Slings & Sticks

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2403 Ritter Dr, Jonesboro, AR

Join us for our 2nd Annual Slings & Sticks! Fun for all ages, free for everyone! There will be Pumpkin Chunkin, Hayride, Hot Dogs, Laser Tag, Inflatables, Games, Chili Cookoff, Worship, and so...

Crowder

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 217 Olympic Dr, Jonesboro, AR

Buy Crowder in Williamsport tickets from Vivid Seats for the concert on 10/30/2021 and shop with confidence thanks to our 100% Buyer Guarantee.

EG Vines live at Brickhouse

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 218 South Main Street, Jonesboro, AR 72401

EG Vines brings the full band experience back to Jonesboro for the first time since 2019 to perform the new album, Through the Mirror!

