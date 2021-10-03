CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Live events coming up in Pocatello

Pocatello Journal
Pocatello Journal
 6 days ago

(POCATELLO, ID) Live events are lining up on the Pocatello calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pocatello area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHDNf_0cFqYsDg00

Daddy Long Legs

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 427 N Main St #3016, Pocatello, ID

A heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor, based on the treasured novel that inspired the classic 1955 film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yaI7y_0cFqYsDg00

2-Gun Match

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 9999 W 2 1/2 Mile Rd, Pocatello, ID

This event will be a less formal 2-Gun match which is meant to be safe, fun, and friendly. Beginners are welcome and encouraged to participate. Event setup starts at 8:30 am. The event will start...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29v9uA_0cFqYsDg00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Pocatello, ID 83201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrUh4_0cFqYsDg00

Pocatello Regional Airport Commission Meeting

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1950 Airport Way, Pocatello, ID

911 N 7th Avenue Pocatello, ID 83201 Phone: 208-234-6163 Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mailing Address: PO Box 4169 Pocatello, ID 83205-4169

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rywB_0cFqYsDg00

Craftology Company Friends & Family Night

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Be among the first to experience an evening out at Craftology Company, before we open to the public. About this Event

Pocatello Journal

Pocatello Journal

Pocatello, ID
ABOUT

With Pocatello Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

