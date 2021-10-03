Events on the Oshkosh calendar

(OSHKOSH, WI) Live events are coming to Oshkosh.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oshkosh:

Oshkosh Homecoming 2021 Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh Homecoming is back!!! Invite your friends and come party with Wisconsin Red to make 2021 the biggest & best yet! 👕 MERCH: … span More

Intro to Aerial Yoga Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 711 Oregon St, Oshkosh, WI

Aerial yoga is adaptable to all levels of fitness so try something new that will make you feel empowered, develop strength and flexibility. This workshop will cover all of the essentials including...

Jean Watson comes to Dwelling 2:22 Oshkosh, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 222 Church Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54901

International recording artist Jean Watson will deliver a memorable performance at Dwelling 2:22 on Friday, October 15, 2021 @ 7pm.

Community Pet Vaccine and Microchip Clinic Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1925 Shelter Ct, Oshkosh, WI

Is your cat or dog in need of vaccinations? OAHS is holding its third and last community vaccination clinic of 2021 on October 3! Vaccinations (rabies, distemper, bordetella): $15 each Microchip...

POP 2000 Tour Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1212 S Main St, Oshkosh, WI

The Menominee Nation Arena & Fieldhouse Presents POP 2000 Hosted by Lance Bass of *NSYNC with performances by MARK MCGRATH of Sugar Ray , O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO Live in Concert Friday...