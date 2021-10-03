Bismarck calendar: Events coming up
(BISMARCK, ND) Live events are lining up on the Bismarck calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bismarck:
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Bismarck, ND 58501
National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 311 N Mandan St, Bismarck, ND
A fantastic class for your younger home schoolers . A once a week session with lots of different mediums. We will cover artists, art history , techniques and so much more ! New lessons every month...
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: 1710 Canary Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501
IABC Great Plains is hosting its annual Gift of Communication event 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 1608 N Washington St, Bismarck, ND
Should and can older adults perform power training? YES! Power training is essential for maintaining activities of daily living and enhance functional capacity in older adults. In this workshop...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck, ND
This training will equip participants with a general knowledge of how to help individuals in a mental health crisis and direct them to the care and resources that they need. Our trainer is Rev...
