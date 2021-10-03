Anderson events coming soon

(ANDERSON, IN) Anderson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Anderson area:

Halloween Bash at Oakley Brothers! Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 34 W 8th St, Anderson, IN

Join Pop Rox for great food, great drinks, live music and a Halloween Bash!

Motorcycles On Meridian Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

BYOB along with Kettle Top Bar, Creatures Of Habit and The Usual Suspects will be hosting the 1st annual Motorcycles On Meridian in downtown Anderson. We would like to have this event grow and...

Senior Cafe: Southdale Towers Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 524 W 53rd St, Anderson, IN

Due to concerns of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, this café will be closed until further notice. We are now offering a curbside service instead in which those 60 and over can receive a meal...

ECLOUDZ BUSINESS SHOWER Anderson, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1610 Arrow Avenue, Anderson, IN 46016

Celebrating the birth of "Ecloudz Hookah Rental & Catering Service".

American Red Cross Blood Drive Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 4011 W 200 S, Anderson, IN

American Red Cross Blood Drive is on Facebook. To connect with American Red Cross Blood Drive, join Facebook today.