Live events on the horizon in Victoria

(VICTORIA, TX) Victoria is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Victoria area:

South Texas Farm & Ranch Show Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2905 E North St, Victoria, TX

The South Texas Farm & Ranch Show is a non-profit, volunteer-managed event organized to provide South Texas agribusinesses and their representatives the opportunity to communicate industry...

Nazareth Academy Fall Festival Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2905 E North St, Victoria, TX

Fall Fest 2021 Events in Victoria, Texas, Discover best of Fall Fest events, Parties, and Celebrations in Victoria, Texas. Find information & tickets of upcoming Fall Fest events happening in...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Victoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Victoria, TX 77901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Zoo Boo Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 Memorial Dr, Victoria, TX

Zoo Boo is definitely not an event you will want to miss! Businesses and organizations around our dedicated community will have booths throughout the zoo for kids of all ages to trick-or-treat and...

Remembrance Show 2021 Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 905 S Bridge St, Victoria, TX

Celebrate the art of those who have passed on. Loved ones who have passed, famous artists whom are no longer among the living…we want to see their art and remember them. RSVP Here Artwork...