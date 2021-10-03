CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Dothan calendar: Coming events

Dothan Journal
Dothan Journal
 6 days ago

(DOTHAN, AL) Live events are coming to Dothan.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dothan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpdJ7_0cFqYn3H00

Girls Night Out The Show at Jake's Bar (Dothan, AL)

Dothan, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL 36301

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Dothan ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzJVa_0cFqYn3H00

A Night of Music w/Grammy Nominated Alvin Garrett

Dothan, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 160 South Saint Andrews Street, Dothan, AL 36301

Presented by Lady J Events and Entertainment Sponsored by Mike Schmitz Dinner will be served Doors open at 6 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPXaN_0cFqYn3H00

Ghosts and Pumpkins

Dothan, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 102 South Cherokee Avenue, Dothan, AL 36301

Two days away from Halloween get your spooky on with us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bivPV_0cFqYn3H00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Dothan, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRT5A_0cFqYn3H00

Beer Me!

Dothan, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 102 South Cherokee Avenue, Dothan, AL 36301

Choose your beer and join us! Let us know in advance so they can be drawn out.

