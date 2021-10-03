Dothan calendar: Coming events
(DOTHAN, AL) Live events are coming to Dothan.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Dothan area:
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:30 PM
Address: 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL 36301
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Dothan ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 160 South Saint Andrews Street, Dothan, AL 36301
Presented by Lady J Events and Entertainment Sponsored by Mike Schmitz Dinner will be served Doors open at 6 pm
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 102 South Cherokee Avenue, Dothan, AL 36301
Two days away from Halloween get your spooky on with us!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 102 South Cherokee Avenue, Dothan, AL 36301
Choose your beer and join us! Let us know in advance so they can be drawn out.
Comments / 0