Eau Claire calendar: Coming events

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Eau Claire calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eau Claire:

Eau Claire, WI Concealed Carry Class Eau Claire, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3165 Old Town Hall Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701

This class will certify you for your Wisconsin CCW permit. Select classes also offer an add-on for Florida and Minnesota permits

Pumpkin Painting Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6025 Arndt Lane, Eau Claire, WI

Bring the family for Pumpkin Painting fun! No registration necessary. For $3/pumpkin, you can grab your choice of mini pumpkin and let your creativity run free! Fun for kids of all ages!

The Hawke's Nest Sports Card & Collectible Show Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4800 Golf Rd, Eau Claire, WI

Sports Cards, Sports Collectibles and Coin Show is returning to Oakwood Mall! This will be an expansive display of merchandise featuring Dealers from over 5 states. This free to attend show will...

Spooky Pokemon Standard Tournament Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2158 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire, WI

Who's ready for the Spookiest Pokemon Tournament and other fun?! Doors will open and registration will begin at 11am. Entry fee: $20.00 Format: Standard Decklists will be required! Prize: $200.00...

Halloween Slam-tacular Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2983 11th St, Eau Claire, WI

Halloween Slam-tacular . Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 06:00 pm and happening at Eau Claire., matches will be announced including a couple surprises