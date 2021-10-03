CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire calendar: Coming events

Eau Claire Today
Eau Claire Today
 6 days ago

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Eau Claire calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eau Claire:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmXVv_0cFqYmAY00

Eau Claire, WI Concealed Carry Class

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3165 Old Town Hall Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701

This class will certify you for your Wisconsin CCW permit. Select classes also offer an add-on for Florida and Minnesota permits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngIio_0cFqYmAY00

Pumpkin Painting

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6025 Arndt Lane, Eau Claire, WI

Bring the family for Pumpkin Painting fun! No registration necessary. For $3/pumpkin, you can grab your choice of mini pumpkin and let your creativity run free! Fun for kids of all ages!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxVAO_0cFqYmAY00

The Hawke's Nest Sports Card & Collectible Show

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4800 Golf Rd, Eau Claire, WI

Sports Cards, Sports Collectibles and Coin Show is returning to Oakwood Mall! This will be an expansive display of merchandise featuring Dealers from over 5 states. This free to attend show will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UieL2_0cFqYmAY00

Spooky Pokemon Standard Tournament

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2158 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire, WI

Who's ready for the Spookiest Pokemon Tournament and other fun?! Doors will open and registration will begin at 11am. Entry fee: $20.00 Format: Standard Decklists will be required! Prize: $200.00...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8HXH_0cFqYmAY00

Halloween Slam-tacular

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2983 11th St, Eau Claire, WI

Halloween Slam-tacular . Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 06:00 pm and happening at Eau Claire., matches will be announced including a couple surprises

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
