What’s up Binghamton: Local events calendar

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Live events are coming to Binghamton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Binghamton:

4th Anniversary Harvest Fest Port Crane, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 197 NY-369, Port Crane, NY

Help us celebrate our 4th anniversary at our Harvest Fest on Saturday, October 23rd at Farm from 11am - 10pm! . FESTIVITIES: - Pig roast, pretzels, & more - Exclusive beer drops (Anniversary beer...

Homebrewed Comedy at Fat Cowboys Fireside BBQ Port Crane, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 69 NY-7, Port Crane, NY

Homebrewed Comedy is coming back to Fat Cowboys Fireside BBQ on Wednesday, Oct. 6. It's a free show. The laughs are coming back to Port Crane when Homebrewed Comedy takes the stage at Fat Cowboys...

Tom Jolu Plays Binghamton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 129 Main St, Binghamton, NY

* Pre-Sale / Advanced Tickets To purchase pre-sale / advanced tickets, please click the button below to visit Tom Jolu’s merchandise website.

New York Skin and Vein Center 20th Anniversary Gala Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 83 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905

Celebrating New York Skin and Vein Center's 20th Anniversary at our Patient Appreciation Gala. Dinner, Rat Pack Singers and Comedy

October 9th at The Funny Side of Binghamton Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 225 Water Street, Binghamton, NY 13901

Join us October 9th for an entertaining evening of comedy at the funny side of Binghamton!